Brookline Bancorp’s (BRKL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.