BTIG Research Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $125.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after buying an additional 571,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.