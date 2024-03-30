Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 990 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.