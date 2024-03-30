Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average of $258.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
