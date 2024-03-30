Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

