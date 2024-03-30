Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,250 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $73.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.