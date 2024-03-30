Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 246 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

