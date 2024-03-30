Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.