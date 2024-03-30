Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.79

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
