Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.