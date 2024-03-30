Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.13

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 1322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.02.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.55.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

