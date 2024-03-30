Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Raised by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 174.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 292,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

