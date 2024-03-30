Caprock Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

