Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,276 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

