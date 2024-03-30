Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

