Caprock Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.