Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,034 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

