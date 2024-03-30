Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

