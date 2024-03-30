Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average is $299.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

