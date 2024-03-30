Caprock Group LLC Has $25.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

