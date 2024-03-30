Caprock Group LLC Has $30.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

