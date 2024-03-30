Caprock Group LLC Has $985,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

