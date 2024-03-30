Caprock Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.