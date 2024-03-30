CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.42.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

