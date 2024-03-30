Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $86.17. 2,273,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,779,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,659. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.