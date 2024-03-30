Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

