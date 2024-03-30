CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.