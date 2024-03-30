CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00026742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,162.55 or 0.99953703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00140420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08539471 USD and is up 8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $23,956,169.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.