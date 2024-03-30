Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Down 3.2%

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 572,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.