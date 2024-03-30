Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.92

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Centamin Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

