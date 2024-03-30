Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centerspace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Centerspace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

