Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.75

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $44.10. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 50,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $148,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

