Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.80

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 29971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 34.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 24.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

