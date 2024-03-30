Centrifuge Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $60.52 million and $7.34 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,247,413 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,222,387 with 488,356,820 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.9504946 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,833,628.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

