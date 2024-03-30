CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.54. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,447 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

