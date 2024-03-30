Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $87.11 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

