Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 32,440 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4,575.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

