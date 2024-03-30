Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

