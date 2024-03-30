Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

