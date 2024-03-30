Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

