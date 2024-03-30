Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE AEM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

