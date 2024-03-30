Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 505.26%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.