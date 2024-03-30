Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3,636.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,794,000 after buying an additional 762,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.