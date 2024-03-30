Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

