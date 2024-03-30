Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,275.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

