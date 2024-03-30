Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $119.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

