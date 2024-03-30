Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

