China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Up 2.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

