China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Announces Earnings Results

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$97.10 million during the quarter.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE CGG opened at C$8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.92.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

