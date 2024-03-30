China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 6528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

